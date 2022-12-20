  1. Politics
Iranian-Pakistani commanders stress stepped-up defense coop.

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – The chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces spoke on phone with general Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday to stress the broadening of bilateral defense cooperation.

In the phone call on Tuesday with general Asim Munir, Iran's Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri pointed to the trend of developing defense and security cooperation between the two countries, especially its impact on the promotion and consolidation of the security at the shared borders and said, "The continuation of this trend and the development of cooperation should be increased as far as possible."

The two senior commanders also emphasized the continuation of past cooperation in the field of border security and confronting terrorists, the future directions of cooperation for the development of economic activities on the border and the implementation of the idea of turning the shared border into a border of friendship and brotherhood.

Major General Bagheri further invited the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff to visit Tehran and in return, general Asim Munir invited the Iranian commander for a visit to Pakistan.

