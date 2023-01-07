6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police

Experts said a school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, although not unheard of, while Virginia law limits the ways in which a child that age can be punished for such a crime.

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said, AP News reported.

The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening injuries. Her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

He said the boy had a handgun in the classroom, and investigators were trying to figure out where he obtained it.

The police chief did not provide further details about the shooting, the altercation, or what happened inside the school.

MP/PR