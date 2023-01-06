Pakistan dismisses reports over air strikes on Afghanistan

The statement came hours after reports surfaced claiming Pakistan had carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, according to Pakistani English Dawn newspaper.

Afghan newspaper Hasht-e-Subh Daily quoted sources as saying that Pakistan “bombed targets in Salala neighborhood in the vicinity of Gushta district” on Thursday morning.

The development comes amid an uptick in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistani daily.

