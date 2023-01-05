Fresh border clashes between Pakistan, Afghanistan's Taliban

Local sources from Torkham crossing say that the clash between the Pakistani military and Taliban forces took place at 11:00 pm (local time) on Thursday.

Torkham is a major border crossing between the Pakistani city of Torkham and Afghanistan, located along the Grand Trunk Road on the international border between the two countries. It connects the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan with Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to news sources, the conflict started after a Pakistani military official was wounded by Taliban members. In response to the attack, Pakistani soldiers shot at them and an Afghan civilian was killed following their shooting.

The Taliban and the Pakistani military have not yet commented on the conflict.

Taliban forces and Pakistani military have had clashes in Torkham and Spin Buldak before.

