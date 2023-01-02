New order emerging in world, region: Safavi

Major General Yayha Rahim Safavi made the remarks at the conference of the school of martyr Soleimani and the new world order held at the Supreme National Defense University in Tehran on Monday.

Referring to the US’s repetitive strategic mistakes in the region and world, he said that one of the main strategic mistakes that the US made was the martyrdom of the two great commanders, Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Pointing to the forming of the new world order in the near future, Major General Safavi highlighted that a new order is emerging in the world and in the region that defeats the US plans on forming new world order based on hegemonic power and unilateralism.

Referring to the faceoff between the Global Arrogance Front (Western Powers) and the Resistance Front, he underscored that they are witnessing a confrontation on a global, continental and regional scale.

The strategy of the Arrogance Front is to impose power through military as well as hybrid wae in dition to propaganda war, while the Resistance Front uses the soft power of civilization, according to the Leader's military advisor.

