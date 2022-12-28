  1. Politics
6 ISIL tunnels identified, destroyed in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Iraqi intelligence sources reported on Tuesday night that 6 tunnels belonging to the ISIL terrorist group have been identified and destroyed in northern Iraq.

According to Iraqi sources, the tunnels were destroyed in the village of Al-Hadar in Nineveh Governorate in Iraq.

The operation was conducted in a joint effort by the Iraqi Army and intelligence forces, the sources said.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.

