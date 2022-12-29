Tehraners commemorate Dey 9 epic, condemn riots

The people of Tehran on Thursday attended a ceremony in iconic Imam Hossein Square to mark the Dey 9 Epic.

Carrying pictures of Ayatollah Khamanei and Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in their hands, the people chanted slogans against the US and the Zionist Israeli regime.

Ceremonies are also scheduled to be held tomorrow on the occasion of the Dey 9 Epic anniversary across Iran.

Dey 9 Epic, which marks massive rallies that were held on the 9th day of the Iranian month of Dey (equivalent to Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest after the 2009 Presidential Elections.

