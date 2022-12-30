Iranian people to follow path of General Soleimani

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers held at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (Mosque) in Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi spoke about the Dey 9 Epic, which marks massive rallies that were held on the 9th day of the Iranian month of Dey (equivalent to Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest after the 2009 Presidential Elections.

Dey 9 Epic cannot be forgotten, Seddiqi said, noting that on this day, the Iranian nation thwarted the plots of enemies, restoring peace and security again.

In the 2009 riots, arrogant powers announced their official support to the seditionists but they failed, he added.

Referring to Orange Revolution in Ukraine following the 2004 Ukrainian presidential election, Seddiqi said that in the 2009 riots the Iranian enemies sought to change the direction of the government under the pretext of election fraud.

This was exactly what happened in Ukraine in the 2004 election, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi hailed the role of the martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against arrogance.

According to the Leader of the Revolution, Martyr Soleimani, following his assassination, is more dangerous for arrogant powers today than the former General Soleimani.

Iranian people will continue the path of Martyr Soleimani until they bring the US to its knees and make the arrogant power surrender, he added.

