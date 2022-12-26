Leader attends mourning ceremony of Hazrat Zahra

The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony on Monday night for Her Holiness Fatimah (greetings be upon her), the noble and dignified daughter of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his immaculate household), on Saturday.

The ceremony, which marked the martyrdom anniversary of Her Holiness Fatimah (greetings be upon her), was held at the Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini.

Tomorrow Tuesday is Hazrat Fatmeh's martyrdom anniversary and is a public holiday in Iran.

Top Iranian official including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Mohseni Eje’ei could be seen in the photo taking part in the mourning ceremony on Monday night.

