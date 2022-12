The January 9, 1978 uprising in Qom is seen as a very important historical juncture because it acted as a precursor to more mass demonstrations in other cities across Iran, shaking the foundations of the despotic Pahlavi regime before finally toppling it in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

On the uprising anniversary, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive a group of Oom people.

MP