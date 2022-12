TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The first night of mourning rituals of Hazrat Zahra (SA) was held in Tehran in presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The mourning for the anniversary martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), was also participated by a number of senior Iranian officials and ordinary people.