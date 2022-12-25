  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Dec 25, 2022, 8:41 PM

Russia’s electronic-warfare knocked out 90% of Ukraine drones

Russia’s electronic-warfare knocked out 90% of Ukraine drones

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – A report by western media has said that 90% of the drone that Ukraine possessed in February before the start of the war were knocked out by the Russian electronic-warfare troops by summer.

Of the thousands of drones the Ukrainians possessed in February, 90 percent were shot or crashed by summer, according to the RUSI analysts, Forbes reported.

The report added that the destruction of the drones compelled authorities in Kyiv to plead with Ukraine’s foreign allies for replacements.

The drone-massacre complicated Ukrainian fire-control, making Ukraine’s artillery batteries less accurate—and therefore buying time for Russian troops to reconsolidate in the east and prepare for the summer’s fighting.

MNA/PR

News Code 195372
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News