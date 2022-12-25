Of the thousands of drones the Ukrainians possessed in February, 90 percent were shot or crashed by summer, according to the RUSI analysts, Forbes reported.

The report added that the destruction of the drones compelled authorities in Kyiv to plead with Ukraine’s foreign allies for replacements.

The drone-massacre complicated Ukrainian fire-control, making Ukraine’s artillery batteries less accurate—and therefore buying time for Russian troops to reconsolidate in the east and prepare for the summer’s fighting.

MNA/PR