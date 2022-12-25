100% sure Patriot systems to be destroyed in Ukraine

Putin said in an interview with Russian media he was 100% sure US-made Patriot air defense systems will be destroyed in Ukraine.

The president said Ukraine so far does not have these systems.

Russia will be able to destroy Patriot air defense systems if the US supplies them to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Moscow Kremlin program on Russia 1 on Sunday.

"Of course, we will click, 100%!" he assured. At the same time, the president reminded, Ukraine has "no such complexes yet."

Talking to journalists on Thursday, Putin noted that "the Patriot is a rather old system," and it does not work like the Russian S-300. At the same time, he said that an "antidote" to these systems would be found, TASS reported.

