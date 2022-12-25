Sanctions on Iran, Russia caused gas problem for EU

"The wrong policies of the European countries and the United States about the region [West Asia] and the world, especially with Russia and Iran, have caused difficult conditions for the nations of Europe," said Hassan Hanizadeh in an interview with Mehr News Agency referring to the European authorities' compliance with the US sanctions against independent countries, including Iran, in the field of energy.

The war in Ukraine and the biased stance of European countries towards Ukraine, as well as NATO's involvement in Ukraine's internal issues and the creation of problems by European countries and the US for Russia's internal security, have caused difficult conditions for Europe, he added.

"Problems, including the energy issue, that Europeans are currently facing are due to their following American policies," he said.

