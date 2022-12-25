  1. Politics
UAE sending 2,500 generators to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The United Arab Emirates, in support of its Westen allies, has announced the delivery of 2,500 generators to Ukraine amid the crisis in the country.

The United Arab Emirates announced today that it is sending about 2,500 household generators to Ukraine following the power and energy crisis in the country, reads the statement released by UAE’s news agency WAM.

As noted, the assistance comprises 2,500 household generators, each with a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts.

The UAE will transport approximately 1,200 household generators to the Polish capital, Warsaw today, and will transfer the remaining generators by January.

In response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, UAE has flown eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of goods for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

