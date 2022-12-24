  1. Politics
US congressmen approve $1.7 tln draft budget with Ukraine

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The US House of Representatives approved the country’s draft budget for the fiscal year 2023 (ends September 30) for around $1.7 trillion, which included $44.9 bln for Ukraine.

The total amount of spending in this bill will be larger than it was in 2022, when it was set at $1.52 trillion. The majority of the funding, approximately $858 bln, will be dedicated to defense, with about $722 bln allocated to non-defense spending, according to TASS.

Washington intends to provide $44.9 bln in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO partners. A share of the money will be used to train Ukrainian soldiers and replenish weapons inventories delivered to Kyiv.

At the same time, total support for Ukraine in the budget for this year was set at $13.6 bln. This is nearly three times less than the planned volume for 2023.

US President Joe Biden is then expected to sign the document. The US leader has already said that he plans to sign it right away.

