Joe Biden intends to run for upcoming election: White House

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Answering a question regarding whether Joe Biden decided or not to run for reelection, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, "he has said that he intends to run."

"And I’m certainly not going to get ahead of the President. What I can say is that his focus will continue to be and has always been on the American people," Jean-Pierre cited.

In November, US President Joe Biden said he still plans to seek re-election and that he’d likely make an official call early next year.

Biden has thus far avoided officially launching his 2024 campaign, saying he intended to run but the final decision would be dependent on his health and discussions with his family. 

“My guess is it’ll be early next year that we make that judgment,” he said.

The age of the US president has fueled questions about whether he should pursue a second term. 

