US authorises $800 million additional funds for Ukraine

US lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The new figure marks an increase of $500 million over President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.

Overall, the new bill authorizes $45 billion more in defense spending than what Biden had requested. This was due to the effects of global inflation and provide additional security assistance for Ukraine.

The bill is to be brought before the House of Representatives this week, and will subsequently be submitted to the Senate.

The final version will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing.

RHM/PR