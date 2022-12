In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Nasser Kan'ani condemned the terrorist attack against the Iraqi federal police servicemen and offered condolences to the Iraqi government and nation.

The Iranian spokesman further expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured forces.

At least 12 Iraqi policemen were killed in a roadside bomb attack by remnants of the ISIL terrorist group near the northern city of Kirkuk.

KI