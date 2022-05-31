  1. World
13 Palestinian kids killed in West Bank since January 2022

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Thirteen Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank since January 2022, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr has announced.

Another 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed in Bethlehem last Friday, the third Palestinian child killed this week alone, Adele Khodr said.

Since the beginning of the year, 13 Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank - almost double the number compared to last year, he added.

Children should never be targeted. They should never be put in harm’s way or be exposed to violence.

UNICEF reiterates its call to protect all children, at all times, everywhere.

