Archipelago 2024 to present new market, initiatives of Russia

One of its key goals is to present unifying meanings, super tasks and results in a number of areas of scientific and technological development of the country. TV BRICS is the international media partner of the event.



According to Andrey Seeling, head of the Archipelago headquarters and executive director of the NTI Platform (National Technology Initiative Platform), the intensive will become a platform for practicing the use of drones in energy, agriculture, forestry, logistics and many other sectors of the economy.



"We are entering the practical implementation of the national project on unmanned aircraft systems on the basis of a specific region. If any other region of the country wants to develop this competence, it forms a team and participates in Archipelago, goes to Sakhalin," he explained.



According to UNCTAD (UN Conference on Trade and Development) estimates, the value of advanced technologies will reach US$9.5 trillion by 2030. In today's world, the well-being of states depends on access to the latest technological solutions. The BRICS+ countries, which need innovations, have access to the latter and can pursue sovereign policies capable of ensuring economic progress and sustainable positions in the international arena.



According to Oksana Serpak, Director of International Communications and Development at the NTI Platform, in the context of the formation of a multipolar world, Russian companies are focused on concluding international technology partnerships. "Technology influences the global agenda. Strengthening relations between the BRICS+ countries in the scientific and technological sphere will give an impetus to solving a number of economic tasks," Serpak said.



A separate track of the project and educational intensives will be the program "Quality of Life. New Horizons" program of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI). The work within the track will be devoted to the design of advanced solutions that can make a breakthrough in the development of the country and have a high potential for improving the quality of life in the regions of Russia.



NTI Platform, the Government of the Sakhalin Region, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), the NTI Project Support Fund and the University 2035 are the organizers of the Archipelago 2024 Intensive.

