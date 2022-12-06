US base in Kuwait in fear of Iran's drone power

“When you see a drone, call security forces immediately,” reads a warning sign on a building in the US's Ali Al Salem military airbase in Kuwait.

Ali Al Salem Air Base is situated approximately 23 miles (37 km) from the Iraqi border, and roughly 15 km west of Al Jahra.

According to Stripes news, the spread of aerial drone technology and advanced ballistic missiles throughout the West Asian region has made this base strengthen and update itself.

American analysts and military officials told this media that Iran's powerful drone and missile systems have forced the United States and its allies to strengthen their air defense systems.

