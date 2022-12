The American military base in the east of Deir ez-Zor was targeted by an unknown drone attack that caused an explosion inside this base and its surrounding areas.

Local sources told Sputnik that the sound of these explosions was heard in several areas, and immediately, American drones and helicopters flew over the sky of this area.

According to these sources, there is still no information about the possible damage and casualties.

