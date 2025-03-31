Iran issues warning to US over potential hostile actions

Due to ongoing Israeli provocations aimed at destabilizing the region and recent threats made by the US president, the acting head of the Swiss embassy in Tehran—representing US interests in Iran—was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Monday morning by Isa Kameli, the Director General of the Americas Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Kameli condemned the provocative statements that violate international law and the United Nations Charter. He formally delivered Iran’s diplomatic warning, emphasizing the country’s firm and immediate response to any threats.

The Swiss representative assured Iranian officials that the message would be promptly relayed to the US government.

MP/