Germany to allocate over $10 bn for purchasing F-35A fighters

Deliveries of the single-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft are expected between 2026 and 2029, Sputnik reported.

Apart from the fighters, Germany also plans to purchase air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure, according to the government document cited by the media.

The funds for the purchase of the 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and other items will come from a debt-financed €100 billion ($105.4 billion) special fund announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year.

RHM/PR