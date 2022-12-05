  1. Politics
Germany to allocate over $10 bn for purchasing F-35A fighters

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Germany has set aside €10 billion ($10.54 billion) to buy 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, media sources reported citing a government document.

Deliveries of the single-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft are expected between 2026 and 2029, Sputnik reported.

Apart from the fighters, Germany also plans to purchase air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure, according to the government document cited by the media.

The funds for the purchase of the 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and other items will come from a debt-financed €100 billion ($105.4 billion) special fund announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year.

