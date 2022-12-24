Norway’s fund to cease investing in Zionist settlements

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which has assets valued at $1.3 trillion, is reviewing its investments in the Zionist settlements to ensure that its funds do not finance businesses or settlements that operate beyond the Green Line, Israeli regime's officials confirmed on Thursday, Haaretz reported.

The Meitav Investment House, which manages the Norwegian fund’s money in occupied Palestinian lands under the occupation of the Israeli regime, said that they were not aware of such a decision.

The investigation, first reported by Channel 12 News, has been underway for a few months in order to ensure that Israeli banks do not direct their investments to those firms.

Due to concerns that other institutions and companies would reexamine their own investments and activities in occupied Palestine, the outgoing cabinet preferred not to make the information public.

In 2020, the Norwegian wealth fund invested $1.3 billion in 81 Israeli companies – about a third of its total Middle East investments.

Israeli officials reported that the fund's review was influenced by the United Nations' decision in 2020 to publish a blacklist of 112 companies that are suspected of having connections to settlements.

MNA/PR