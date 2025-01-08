Official reveals reason behind Iraqi PM visit to Iran

One of the leaders of the Iraqi Fatah Alliance emphasized that the plans of the US and the Zionist regime with the help of Western countries do not only target Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria but also will be extended to the entire region.

The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to Iran and possibly other countries in the region is taking place with the aim of examining the political and security conditions in line with confronting the plans of the United States and the Zionist regime to divide the region, he revealed.

He further stressed that today, Iraq has become a pivotal country that has direct effects on the security and political levels of regional countries, especially neighboring countries.

The Iraqi prime minister is scheduled to visit Iran on Wednesday.

