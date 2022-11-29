Iran fail to advance to World Cup knockout stage again

With those results, Iran were eliminated from this World Cup in the group stage again. England and the USA qualified for the next round of 19 as the first and second teams, respectively in Group B.

In a simultaneous match with the Iran-USA game, England beat Wales 3-0 to qualify with 7 points.

Iran came third in the group with 3 points and the US landed in second place with 5 points.

The following is the figures for second half of the match:

Here are the highlights on the match:

9 minutes extra time:

Iran had 9 minutes to equalize and qualify for the round of 16. In the extra time, Iran staged several attacks on the USA goal but the goal remained closed until the end of the match.

Minute 82:

Zimmerman and Moore replaced Weah and Dest for the US as Iran increased pressure to level the results

Minute 66:

Iran play better in the second half and staged several attacks on the US goal but have been unable to change the result yet.

Minute 52:

Iran were close to leveling the results when Ghoddos flew in at the back post to meet a right wing cross but could not steer it on target. The following is the First-half stats:

Minute 45+7:

Weah scored a goal for the USA but it was offside.

Minute 45+2:

Mohammadi was replaced by Karimi for Iran.

Minute 38: Iran 0- 1 USA

Pulisic scored a goal for the American side.

Minute 20 First Half: Iran 0-0 USA

The US team created pressure on Iran's goal several times but were unable to score any goals.

The Iranian players are wearing white shirts and the Americans are wearing blue shirts.

The Iranian national football team will advance to the knockout stage for the first time in history if they win against United Sattes with 6 points and if they draw with 4 points. The national teams of England and Wales will face each other at the same time with Iran-US game.

Beiranvand back in Iran's goal:

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will play against the US in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the list of the names of the Iranian players for tonight's match shows.

The main goalkeeper of the Iranian team was seriously injured in the face, especially nose during the match against England after he collided with his teammate Majid Hosseini.

He missed the bulk of the match against England and also the entire match against Wales.

Beiranvand's replacement Hossein Hosseini showed a good performance during the winning match against Wales and saved Iran team at least twice.

Beiernvand's return to Iran's goals is the main change in Iran's team. Meanwhile, Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is suspended after being booked in each of his side's first two matches.

According to Skysports, US boss Gregg Berhalter has made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with England on Friday, with Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers coming infor Walker Zimmerman, while Norwich forward Josh Sargent replaces Haji Wright.

