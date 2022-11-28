  1. Sports
Nov 28, 2022, 7:00 PM

USA coach issues apology to Iran for wrong move

USA coach issues apology to Iran for wrong move

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – USA head coach Gregg Berhalter has issued an apology to Iran after the US Soccer social media page posted a flawed Iranian flag.

USA head coach Gregg Berhalter has issued an apology to Iran after a social media post emerged from US Soccer which appeared to have removed the Islamic symbol from the country's flag.

The apology came on Monday a day before the crucial World Cup encounter between the two nations which is likely to decide which country qualifies from Group B.

Berhalter sought to soothe relations with their opponents after calls for the USA to be thrown out of the World Cup over the controversial incident, the UK Express webiste said.

MNA

News Code 194218

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News