USA coach issues apology to Iran for wrong move

USA head coach Gregg Berhalter has issued an apology to Iran after a social media post emerged from US Soccer which appeared to have removed the Islamic symbol from the country's flag.

The apology came on Monday a day before the crucial World Cup encounter between the two nations which is likely to decide which country qualifies from Group B.

Berhalter sought to soothe relations with their opponents after calls for the USA to be thrown out of the World Cup over the controversial incident, the UK Express webiste said.

MNA