Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 29

Kayhan:
Leader emphasizes continuation of sailing in intl. waters
IRGC arrests ringleader of hostile UK-based TV channel in NW
Hopes for repeating Iran's 1998 victory against US
Jame Jam:
American journalist: Iran not give ransom to US in Vienna talks
Javan:
Berlin behind mask of human rights
Leader stresses seizing opportunities of seas
Shargh:
Using maritime opportunities should become a general culture: Leader
Etela'at:
Friendly meeting of Leader with Iran Navy commanders, officials
Iran:
FM Spox.: Iran not to cooperate with UN fact-finding mission
Aftab:
Leader: Seizing maritime opportunities should become general culture
Etemad:
Iran to play US tonight
