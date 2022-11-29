Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 29

Kayhan:

Leader emphasizes continuation of sailing in intl. waters

IRGC arrests ringleader of hostile UK-based TV channel in NW

Hopes for repeating Iran's 1998 victory against US

Jame Jam:

American journalist: Iran not give ransom to US in Vienna talks

Javan:

Berlin behind mask of human rights

Leader stresses seizing opportunities of seas

Shargh:

Etela'at:

Iran:

FM Spox.: Iran not to cooperate with UN fact-finding mission

Aftab:

Etemad:

Iran to play US tonight

