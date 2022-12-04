Poland's Kaczynski slams Germany's dominance in Europe

Kaczynski said during a performance in southwest Poland on Saturday that Germany wants to use peaceful methods to carry out plans it once wanted to carry out through military means.

According to the Polish news agency PAP, Kaczynski said in his speech that Europe’s strength lies in the strength of its sovereign states. The party leader condemned “the situation of dominance, a situation in which one of the European states is carrying out plans by peaceful methods that it once wanted to carry out by military methods.”

This is a path that leads to crisis and unhappiness – not only in Poland but all over Europe. “And also this country, Germany,” continued Kaczynski, who is considered the main strategist of the ruling right-wing populists.

