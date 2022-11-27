Raeisi stresses using unused gov. properties for production

In the Sunday's cabinet meeting, President Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to his yesterday's meeting with the two other heads of the branches of the government, namely the legislative branch (parliament) and the Judiciary, and ordered the ministry of economy to use the unused government bodies' assets must be used to increase national production and create jobs for the youths.

Raeisi said that the ministry of economy has to use all unused resources to make up for the shortcomings in the ecnomic sector in cooperation and cooardination with other ministries and apparatuses.

In Saturday evening's regular meeting of the heads of three power branches, President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei stressed the need for stepping up cooperation between parliament and the government to prepare the 7th Development Plan for the country's future.

They also stressed the need for using the unused assets of apparatuses to be used in the production industry.

MNA