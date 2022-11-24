  1. Iran
Nov 24, 2022, 10:11 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 24

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, November 24.

Kayhan:

Iran IRGC Aerospace adviser martyred in Syria

Zionist regime on verge of insecurity

10 killed in Virginia shooting

Etela'at:

23 zionists killed, injured as two explosion hit Al-Quds

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Govt. ready to hear demands of protesters

Shahrvand:

Iran Team Melli to paly Wales

Mardom Salari:

E3 afraid of Iran nuke acheivments

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

EU biggest loser of Ukraine war

Aftab:

AEOI measures against IAEA resolution historic recurrence

IRGC vows to counter rioters seriously

Etemad:

Exchanging messages regarding Borrell-proposed text underway

