Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 24

Kayhan:
Iran IRGC Aerospace adviser martyred in Syria
Zionist regime on verge of insecurity
10 killed in Virginia shooting
Etela'at:
23 zionists killed, injured as two explosion hit Al-Quds
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Govt. ready to hear demands of protesters
Shahrvand:
Iran Team Melli to paly Wales
Mardom Salari:
E3 afraid of Iran nuke acheivments
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
EU biggest loser of Ukraine war
Aftab:
AEOI measures against IAEA resolution historic recurrence
IRGC vows to counter rioters seriously
Etemad:
Exchanging messages regarding Borrell-proposed text underway
