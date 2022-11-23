Russia, Iran, Turkey stress implementing agreements on Syria

"The parties emphasized the need to fully implement all the existing agreements on northern Syria," the statement reads, TASS reported.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation in Syria's northeast and "agreed that it’s only possible to achieve sustainable security and stability in the region through preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The three countries also "rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives, under the pretext of fighting terrorism."

