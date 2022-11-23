  1. Politics
Russia, Iran, Turkey stress implementing agreements on Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – The guarantor countries of the Astana process on Syria (Russia, Iran and Turkey) emphasized the need to fully implement all agreements concerning northern Syria, according to a joint statement adopted at the Astana summit.

"The parties emphasized the need to fully implement all the existing agreements on northern Syria," the statement reads, TASS reported.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation in Syria's northeast and "agreed that it’s only possible to achieve sustainable security and stability in the region through preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The three countries also "rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives, under the pretext of fighting terrorism."

