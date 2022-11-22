EU parliament's cutting ties with Iran 'an escape forward'

"We consider the position of the President of the European Parliament in severing ties with the Iranian parliament to be an escape forward," Abolfazl Amoei told Mehr on Tuesday.

"Over the past two years, there has been no direct relationship between the Iranian parliament and the European Parliament. Although they requested to visit Iran last year, due to the positions they took in their resolutions, which were meddlesome and based on fabricated news, their visit was not accepted in Iran, and for that reason, there was no direct relations between Iran and the EU parliament," the senior Iranian lawmaker added.

"In fact, it was because of the European side's destructive actions that have made the relations between the two parliaments like this. Given the recent resolutions of this parliament, we are no willing to have direct relations with this European institution," he further said.

The representative of the people of Tehran in the Iranian parliament stressed that "of course, observers know that the European Parliament's resolutions are not binding and this institution has no major role in the European countries' foreign policy."

Amouei continued, the Iranian parliament has a direct relationship with a lot of other parliaments in the world, and delegations are exchanged between the two sides.

The senior lawmaker further said that the EU parliament decision was influenced by anti-Iran adversary groups, stressing that the decision and cutting ties are worthless to Iran.

