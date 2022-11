Representatives from 21 countries competed at the competition in which the Iranian qari Seyed Mostafa Hosseini ranked third in the event.

The participants from Turkey and Egypt come first and second in the contest.

The competition was held after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qari or reciter in Islamic terminology refers to one who recites the Qur'an according to the tajwid, or proper rules of recitation.

