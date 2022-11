The Quranic event was launched in a ceremony in the Russian capital city on Friday and will run until Monday.

Iranian Qari Seyed Mostafa Hosseini will be the 17th contender to showcase his Quran recitation talents in the competition.

The competition is being held again after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qari, in Islamic terminology, refers to one who recites the Qur'an according to the tajwid, or proper rules of recitation.

AMK/IRIB3643438