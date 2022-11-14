Iran condemns any terrorist act targeting security of Turkey

In reaction to the explosion incident at Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul which resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent people, Nasser Kan'ani said, "We strongly condemn any terrorist act that targets the security of the country and the nation of Turkey."

He also expressed sympathy with the government and people of Turkey and wished for a speedy recovery for those who were injured in the blast. "We stand by the side of the friendly and brotherly government and people of the Turkish Republic."

Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism".

The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to the state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account.

