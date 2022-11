Kan'ani extended a condolence message on Saturday to the Iraqi government and people over the gas explosion incident in Sulaymaniyah which led to the killing and injuring of dozens of people.

He also sympathized with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Fifteen people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah, according to the Civil Defence.

ZZ/5635074