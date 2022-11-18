  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 18, 2022, 4:38 PM

Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official told media Friday.

The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people, the AP reported.

On Thursday night, officials in Sulimaniyah and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.

Authorities said the explosion was caused by a liquid gas tank. Civil defense teams were combing through the rubble in search of survivors.

“A total of 15 bodies have been pulled out from under the rubble,” said the head of Civil Defense in Sulimaniyah, Diyar Ibrahim, according to the official Iraqi News Agency. He said search operations continued into the early hours of Friday, adding that there are no more bodies under the rubble.

The provincial governor, Haval Abu Bakrin, said a child was among the victims, INA reported.

MNA/PR

News Code 193795
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News