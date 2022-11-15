  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 15, 2022, 4:20 PM

Explosions reported in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah

Explosions reported in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Media sources reported that explosions were heard in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Sabreen News announced that one person was injured after a bomb exploded in the Shirvan area of Erbil province.

The reason for these explosions is still unknown.

TOP PHOTO from archive

MNA/

News Code 193696

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News