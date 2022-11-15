Explosions reported in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah

Sabreen News announced that one person was injured after a bomb exploded in the Shirvan area of Erbil province.
TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Media sources reported that explosions were heard in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
Sabreen News announced that one person was injured after a bomb exploded in the Shirvan area of Erbil province.
The reason for these explosions is still unknown.
