Perpetrators of Izeh terrorist attack arrested

The general prosecutor of Khuzestan province made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that four people involved in Izeh terrorist attack were identified during the joint operation carried out by the forces of the Intelligence Ministry, IRGC, and the Police.

Two of the perpetrators of the deadly attack were arrested and the two others were killed in the operation, the judiciary official added.

At least seven people were killed after terrorists opened fire at people and security forces at a crowded market in Izeh on November 16.

Officials have identified a nine-year-old child, a 45-year-old woman, and three youths among the martyrs. At least 10 other people were also wounded.

The attack came amid foreign-backed riots that have hit various Iranian provinces after a 22-year-old woman, named Mahsa Amini, died in a hospital despite intensive medical care and resuscitation efforts.

