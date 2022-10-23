Salman Rushdie is blind in one eye: His agent to media

Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand after he was stabbed in the neck during a literary event in upstate New York two months ago, his agent said.

The 75-year-old writer of the anti-Islam novel "The Satanic Verses," was stabbed in the neck and upper body on August 12 by a 24-year-old attacker while at the Chautauqua Institution in the United States to give a lecture.

After the attack, it was already clear that Rushdie had been seriously injured and could lose an eye. But only now was the full extent known.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, according to New York Post, his agent Andrew Wylie said the injuries were serious and life-changing.

For security reasons, Wylie declined to tell the paper whether Rushdie is still in hospital or has already been discharged.

MNA/PR