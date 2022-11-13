S Korea president warns Pyongyang over any nuke, missile test

"President Yoon said North Korea's denuclearization must come first for a peaceful Indo-Pacific, and that should North Korea launch another intercontinental ballistic missile or stage a nuclear test despite the repeated concerns and warnings of the international community, the international community should respond firmly," his office said in a press release, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon made the remarks during an East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, which brought together the leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and eight dialogue partners, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, and China.

The door to dialogue with North Korea is always open and North Korea should take steps to denuclearize, the South Korean president said.

Yoon's remarks over peace come as South Korea, along with Japan and the United States, hold successive proactive drills against North Korea.

Recently, North Korea has conducted a spate of weapons tests in what it calls simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and US targets in response to their “dangerous military drills” involving a US aircraft carrier. Pyongyang views regular military exercises between Washington and Seoul as an invasion rehearsal.

RHM/PR