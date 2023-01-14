  1. Politics
Iran ready for all-out cooperation with Italy: envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Italy Mohammad-Reza Sabouri said that the Islamic Republic is ready to cooperate with Italy in all fields.

In a press conference with the Italian journalists in Rome, the Iranian envoy called on the reporters to reflect on the events underway in Iran considering the professional regulations.

Iran will not negotiate on its independence and security with any countries, he underlined.

Both sides enjoy 160-year-old diplomatic relations, he further noted.

Referring to the steps taken in the preceding year, he expressed hope that the states would witness progressive ties.

Iran welcomes repeating the successful commercial exchanges of previous years in the history of the two countries, he stated.

