Four Killed by Ukrainian shelling in Russia's Kherson

Four people were killed when Ukrainian rocket artillery struck a ferry crossing in Kherson late on Thursday, Moscow-appointed deputy regional governor Kirill Stremousov said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Authorities in the region that Russia annexed last month said this week they planned to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian offensive.

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine has described the situation around Kherson in the south of the country as "difficult" in the face of Ukrainian offensives.

The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," he told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.

"The situation in this area (around Kherson) is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he added.

