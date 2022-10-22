Two killed in Ukraine strikes in Russia's Belgorod region

"There are two dead among civilians," Gladkov said on social media following shelling on "civilian infrastructure" in the town of Shebekino, where nearly 15,000 people were left without electricity, according to Agence France Presse.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow-appointed deputy regional governor Kirill Stremousov reported four people were killed when Ukrainian rocket artillery struck a ferry crossing in Kherson late on Thursday.

Authorities in the region that Russia annexed last month said this week they planned to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian offensive.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbas republics.

In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kyiv, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.

