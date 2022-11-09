N. Korea fires ballistic missile again

North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Today, the South Korean military also claimed that Moscow was supplying Pyongyang's missile parts by claiming to have discovered the debris of former Soviet missiles at the crash site of missiles fired by North Korea.

The US has recently claimed that it is North Korea that sends missiles and military equipment to Russia.

On November 8, North Korea strongly rejected the US claim that Pyongyang is supplying Russia with artillery ammunition to be used in the Ukraine war.

"Recently, the US is persistently spreading a groundless 'rumor of arms dealings' between the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and Russia," North Korea's vice director of military foreign affairs of the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The statement that was being carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), said Pyongyang considered such rumors to be part of the US "hostile attempt to tarnish the image of the DPRK in the international arena."

"We once again make clear that we have never had 'arms dealings' with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future," the statement concluded.

North Korea has conducted over 33 missile launches so far in 2022.

North Korea has stressed that it has carried out its missile launches in response to provocations of South Korea and the US.

AMK/PR