N Korea says discovered remains of drone sent from S Korea

Pyongyang has blamed Seoul for sending drones carrying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets over the capital. But South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that he could not confirm the North's remarks.

A North Korean defense ministry spokesperson said in a statement that the Pyongyang Municipal Security Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security found the remains of a crashed drone in an area in the capital on Oct. 13,

An inquiry has determined that the drone was a "light one for long-range reconnaissance" used by the South Korean military's "Drone Operation Command," added the statement, carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean official argued the drone was the same type as the vehicle-carried drone publicly displayed in Seoul during an event marking Armed Forces Day on Oct. 1.

SD/