Iran, Zimbabwe stress expansion of economic ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Musabayana on Saturday on the sidelines of the meeting of national coordinators of the group of friends in defense of the United Nations Charter in Tehran.

Referring to the meeting between the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York and the will of the high officials of Iran and Zimbabwe to improve relations in all aspects, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to use the capacities of the two countries in this regard.

During the meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need to speed up the holding of the joint commission on cooperation between the two countries and the expansion of economic relations.

